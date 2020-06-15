Society Vietnamese peacekeepers report on COVID-19 prevention Vietnamese forces engaging in UN peacekeeping missions in the Central African Republic and South Sudan reported on the COVID-19 situation in their areas via a video conference in Hanoi on June 15.

Society Tra Vinh University named in 2020 World’s Universities with Real Impact rankings Tra Vinh University was the only university in Vietnam named among the Top 100 World’s Universities with Real Impact (WURI) rankings for 2020, the university reported on June 15.

Society Transport minister clarifies disbursement for key projects Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The explained several issues of concern at the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi on June 15.

Society Lotus tea - a special gift from Hanoi For a long time, villages around the West Lake in Quang Ba, Tay Ho and Nghi Tam in Hanoi have been well known for making lotus tea. It is the scented tea that forms the delicate art of enjoying lotus tea- a special gift of Hanoians.