- Government-backed financial institutions from Japan , the US, and Australia have pledged to support Vietnam's efforts to cut carbon emissions , according to the chairman of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).JBIC Chairman Tadashi Maeda revealed the plan at an Indo-Pacific business forum in Tokyo on January 12, NHK reported.JBIC, together with the US International Development Finance Corporation, and Export Finance Australia, will launch a new framework for support.In consultation with the Vietnamese Government, they will help the Southeast Asian nation switch to thermal plants fueled by liquefied natural gas and expand the us e of renewable energy.They also aim to create business opportunities by introducing technologies for decarbonisation.Vietnam has set a goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. However, it faces the difficult challenge of maintaining economic growth while reducing its reliance on coal for power generation, according to NHK./.