World RoK to invest 6 billion USD in Indonesia’s new capital development Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said that the Republic of Korea has agreed to support the development of the country's new capital (IKN) Nusantara with a total investment of 6.37 billion USD.

ASEAN Vietnam attends ASEAN Para Sports Federation’s Board of Governors meeting A Vietnamese delegation attended the 27th meeting of the ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF)’s Board of Governors which took place on July 29 in the framework of the 11th ASEAN Para Games in Surakarta, Indonesia.