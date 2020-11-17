World Foreign officials, media highlight signing of RCEP Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany Peter Altmaier has welcomed the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement between 15 signatories in Asia-Pacific.

World Thailand works for early parliament ratification of RCEP Thailand’s government is speeding up the process to get parliament’s approval of the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) by February 2021 to pave the way for full ratification within 2021, according to Thai Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit.

World ADB helps developing members access vaccines for COVID-19 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has allocated 20.3 million USD in technical assistance to help its developing members access vaccines for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and establish systems to enable equitable and efficient vaccine distribution.

ASEAN 38th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting’s preparatory meeting underway A preparatory meeting for the upcoming 38th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM 38) is taking place in Hanoi on November 17 and 18.