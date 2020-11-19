Japanese ambassador to ASEAN speaks of Vietnam’s excellent role
Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Chiba Akira has spoken highly of the role of Vietnam as ASEAN Chair in 2020 with the successful organisation of the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings despite COVID-19.
The Japanese Ambassador Akira said “It must have been tremendously difficult under COVID-19. But Vietnam, through its excellent chairmanship led the event to a very good conclusion,” he told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Jakarta.
He went on especially under COVID, this will set a good example to ASEAN as a whole.
Sharing the message Japan reiterated throughout the summits, Ambassador Chiba said the most important thing is Japan’s support to the ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP). The AOIP has many fundamental principles that are shared with Japan's own policy. He affirmed Japan’s willingness to extend support and help realize the AOIP./.