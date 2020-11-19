The Japanese Ambassador Akira said “It must have been tremendously difficult under COVID-19. But Vietnam, through its excellent chairmanship led the event to a very good conclusion,” he told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Jakarta.

He went on especially under COVID, this will set a good example to ASEAN as a whole.

Sharing the message Japan reiterated throughout the summits, Ambassador Chiba said the most important thing is Japan’s support to the ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP). The AOIP has many fundamental principles that are shared with Japan's own policy. He affirmed Japan’s willingness to extend support and help realize the AOIP./.

VNA