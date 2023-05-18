Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio said the reason Japan extended an invitation to Vietnam to attend the expanded G7 Summit is due to Vietnam's significance as an important and essential partner in realising the objectives of Japan's Free and Open Pacific strategy.

“Among the member countries of ASEAN, only Indonesia, as the ASEAN Chair 2023, and Vietnam have been invited to participate in this G7 Summit. These invitations highlight Japan's significant emphasis on cooperating with Vietnam,” said Ambassador Yamada Takio.

"The invitation extended to Vietnam to attend this G7 Summit marks a crucial milestone in upgrading the partnership between Japan and Vietnam. It also serves as a driving force for advancing this partnership to new heights," he said.

Talking about the contribution Japan hope Vietnam will bring to the event to ensure its success for all participants, the diplomat said Japan's invitation to Vietnam to attend the G7 Summit in Hiroshima serves as a clear affirmation of Vietnam's crucial role as an important and indispensable partner in the realisation of Japan's Free and Open Pacific vision.

The forthcoming G7 Summit in Hiroshima is expected to prioritise the discussion of climate change, which is recognised as a key issue requiring international consensus and resolution.

"In this regard, Vietnam’s strong political commitment to this sector, demonstrated by the Government of Vietnam’s ambitious goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050, positions Vietnam as a significant contributor to the deliberations on this pressing matter at the G7 meeting," said the diplomat.

Japan deeply respects and appreciate Vietnam’s sincere commitment to actively and constructively contribute to addressing global challenges, he added./.

