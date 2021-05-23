Business Vietnam- Australia trade revenue surges nearly 34 percent Two-way trade turnover between Vietnam and Australia topped 3.63 billion USD in the first four months of this year, a year-on-year rise of 33.85 percent, according to Vietnamese Consul General to Australia Nguyen Dang Thang.

Business IPOs on foreign bourses helping raise prestige of Vietnamese businesses Conducting an initial public offering (IPO) to list on a foreign stock exchange not only helps Vietnamese companies attract investors but also strengthens their status and the country’s profile in the world.

Business Yo Group becomes distributor of Japanese anti-cancer functional food in Vietnam Yo Group JSC of Vietnam and Nakanihon Capsule JSC, a Japanese functional food producer, on May 21 signed a contract to produce and supply functional food in the Vietnamese market.