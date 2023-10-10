Workers at Tazmo Vietnam - a wholly Japanese invested firm in Long An province. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – The Can Tho branch of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) on October 10 organised a meeting between Japanese businesses and Vietnamese firms operating in the Mekong Delta, aiming to provide them with opportunities to connect and seek cooperation.

Speaking at the event, Director of VCCI Can Tho branch Nguyen Phuong Lam said that the Mekong Delta is a major agricultural production region and has huge demand for transportation and logistics infrastructure. The Vietnamese Government is making major investments in express ways, sea ports and logistics infrastructure in the region.



Meanwhile, Japan is the third largest investor in Vietnam and the second largest investor in the Mekong Delta, just after Singapore. In recent years, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, Japanese investors have moved to the region, Lam said.

Participating Japanese companies informed the meeting on the fields that they want to invest in in the Mekong Delta, while local authorities introduced their potential projects calling for investment.

Fukuda Yasuhisa, Chairman of Senko Group said that the group wants to build a logistics centre with warehouses serving the export of agricultural and aquatic products in the south of Vietnam to expand the group's logistics system to the lower Mekong region and Southeast Asia.

In response, a representative of Dong Tam Group said that the group hopes to join the Senko Group in finding solutions for connecting ports in the Mekong Delta region, synchronously developing waterway transportation infrastructure to maximise the region’s advantage relating to its river network, thus optimising logistics costs./.