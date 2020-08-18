Business Hapaco approves new projects The Hapaco Group JSC has approved five projects with combined capital of 2.8 trillion VND (121.3 million USD).

Business Kien Giang maps out marine-economy plan The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has been developing a sustainable marine economy in recent years by taking steps to increase the output and value of its marine-based products.

Business SSIAM VN30 exchang-traded fund officially listed on HOSE Exchange-traded fund (ETF) SSIAM VN30 on August 18 officially listed 5.6 million shares, worth 56 billion VND (2.4 million USD), on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE).

Business Bac Lieu moves towards country’s shrimp production hub The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu is rolling out measures to turn it into a shrimp production hub of the country, said Deputy Secretary Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of the province Duong Thanh Trung.