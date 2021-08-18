Politics Ambassador suggests ways to strengthen ties with Russian oblast Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi paid a working visit to Kaluga oblast on August 17, with economic cooperation among the focuses of the trip.

Politics Prime Minister appreciates Poland’s COVID-19 vaccine donation, transfer Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh thanked the Polish Government for its donation of over 501,000 doses of Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine as well as its willingness to transfer an additional 3 million doses and grant of medical supplies worth 4 million USD while receiving Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Wojciech Gerwel in Hanoi on August 17.

Politics NA Standing Committee considers allocation of 2022 State expenditures The National Assembly Standing Committee considered the principles, criteria and norms for the allocation of regular State expenditure estimates for 2022 during its second session in Hanoi on August 17.

Politics Deputy Minister of National Defence receives Chinese Ambassador Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien received Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo in Hanoi on August 17.