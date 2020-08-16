World Philippines bans chicken imports from Brazil over COVID-19 scare The Philippine government on August 14 said it is imposing a ban on the importation of chickens from Brazil following reports of the coronavirus contamination of imported frozen food, including chicken wings from the South American country.

World COVID-19 cases in Philippines surpass 150,000 The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surged to 153,660 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 6,216 new daily cases on August 14.

World Indonesia export-import revenue plummets in July A Reuters poll announced on August 14 showed that Indonesia’s exports and imports may have plummeted in July, following an improvement a month prior, with global trade still reeling under the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.