Nguyen Van Loi, Secretary of Binh Duong province's Party Committee (left) and Sasaki Hajime, Vice Chairman of the Policy Committee of the Japanese Diet. (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) – Most Japanese enterprises are operating successfully in Binh Duong province, contributing to the local development, Nguyen Van Loi, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, has said.



Cooperation between Japanese firms and Binh Duong province have been effective over the years, Loi said at a working session with a Japanese delegation led by Sasaki Hajime, Vice Chairman of the Policy Committee of the Japanese Diet, on December 27.



In addition to economic activities, cultural and sports exchanges have been enhanced, Loi said, referring to an upcoming Japanese concert which is expected to take place on the occasion of the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.



He said that Binh Duong has seen a strong recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, all production activities of enterprises and people's lives are back to normal.



This year, the province attracted about 3 billion USD in domestic investment and over 3 billion USD in foreign direct investment.



Loi told the guest that in the coming years, Binh Duong will focus on developing infrastructure, especially on transport projects that connect the province with other regions.



For his part, Sasaki Hajime said he appreciated the province's support for Japanese businesses that are investing and doing business in the locality, including Tokyu Corporation and other corporations.



He said that he will direct corporations to pour capital into infrastructure development cooperation, especially in transportation projects such as industrial and urban railways.



He also said he will support Binh Duong to access capital sources, including official development assistance (ODA) for urban infrastructure development and domestic wastewater treatment, which have been effectively carried out



Up to now, Binh Duong has attracted approximately 40 billion USD with 4,082 projects from 65 nations and territories, of which Japan ranked second with a total of nearly 6 billion USD./.