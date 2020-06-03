Business Vietnam Report announces Top 10 most reputable building contractors Hoa Binh Construction Group has topped the list of Vietnam’s Top 10 Most Reputable Building Contractors in 2020, according to an independent report by Vietnam Report.

Business Ca Mau forecasts growth of 5.28 percent this year The COVID-19 outbreak and the severe drought will make it difficult for the southernmost province of Ca Mau to achieve this year’s growth target of 7 percent but a figure of 5.28 percent is certainly achievable, local authorities have said.