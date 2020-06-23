Business HCM City records low credit growth, high risk of bad debts Businesses and local people in HCM City have had relatively low demand for capital due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the city’s credit growth in the first half of 2020 falling to its lowest level for many years.

Business Agriculture needs more investment in processing industry The agricultural sector needs more investment to develop the processing industry in order to increase exports of local farming products.

Business Vietnam Airlines to open five new domestic routes next month National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will launch five new domestic routes in July, bringing its total to 57, a representative of the airline announced on June 23.

Business Suitable tiered pricing mechanism urged for electricity sector The Government should build a retail power price for industrial production firms equal to households and adjust the electricity tariff to suit people’s living standards, experts have said.