Culture - Sports HCM City celebrates Lantern Festival with parade, cultural shows Ho Chi Minh City is organising several programmes including a parade to celebrate Tet Nguyen Tieu (Lantern Festival), which falls on the 15th of the first lunar month.

Culture - Sports 180 events to be held during Visit Vietnam Year 2022 A series of 180 events will be held throughout this year as part of the “Visit Vietnam Year – Quang Nam 2022”, according to a plan recently approved by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese film Memoryland being screened at Berlinale “Mien Ky Uc” (Memoryland), a film by director Bui Kim Quy, is being screened at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) taking place from February 10 – 20.

Culture - Sports Local image wins prize at CEFF International Environmental Photography An image snapped by Vietnamese photographer Tran Viet Van has been named the winner in the Indigenous Cultures category at the CEFF International Environmental Photography.