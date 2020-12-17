Culture - Sports Putaleng paragliding tourney opens in Lai Chau The 2020 Open Putaleng Paragliding Tournament kicked off in Tam Duong district of the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau on December 25.

Culture - Sports Da Nang celebrates New Year 2021 with arts programme Domestic and foreign artists performed at a programme held in the central city of Da Nang on the night of December 23 to welcome in the New Year 2021.

Culture - Sports Vietnam International Fashion Festival to open on December 25 A total of 13 local designers are set to introduce their latest collections at the Vietnam International Fashion Festival (VIFF) 2020 which is scheduled to run in Ho Chi Minh City between December 25 and 28.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese culinary culture introduced in Laos A multinational culinary festival was held at the National University of Laos in Vientiane capital on December 23, attracting thousands of students, including those studying Vietnamese.