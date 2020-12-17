Japanese Film Festival to be held next week
Hanoi (VNA) – The 12th Japanese Film Festival (JFF) will take place in Vietnam from December 25 to January 22, 2021.
The event will be jointly held by the Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange and the Japanese Centre for International Exchange.
The festival is expected to screen 20 well-known Japanese films in different genres.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will be organised in two forms: JFF Real (Japanese film screenings at cinema) and JFF Online (Japanese film screenings online).
In Hanoi, the JFF Real is to be held from December 25 – 31 at the National Cinema Centre. Tickets open for sale from December 19, with 40,000 VND (1.73 USD) per ticket for adults and 30,000 VND per ticket for children and students.
Meanwhile, the JFF Online will offer films free of charge in Ho Chi Minh City from January 13-22. /.