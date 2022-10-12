Culture - Sports Classical ballet Giselle returns to HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will stage the classical ballet Giselle at the municipal Opera House in the evening of October 21 and 22.

Culture - Sports Francophone Book Space opens in Hanoi The National Library of Vietnam (NLV) in collaboration with the International Organisation of Francophonie (OIF) inaugurated a Francecophone Book Space on October 12 to meet readers' needs relating to learning and researching documents in French.

Culture - Sports New rice festival recognised as national intangible cultural heritage The People’s Committee of Dien Bien Dong district, Dien Bien province, has worked with the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism to hold a ceremony recognising a local new rice festival as a national intangible cultural heritage in Vietnam.