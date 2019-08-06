At the working session (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – Japan’s Takesho Food & Ingredients Inc plans to build a plant in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho by early 2020 to process shrimp heads and shells into materials for aquaculture and food processing after successful pilot cooperation with the Can Tho University (CTU), according to the company’s leader.



In particular, a Singaporean firm, the world’s fifth largest materials supplier, has agreed to use products churned out by the spice powder plant, said Takesho Chairman and Executive Director Toshinao Tanaka during a working session with municipal authorities on August 6.



He said the company and the CTU will study tra fish and rice bran products in the near future.



CTU Vice Rector Le Viet Dung said the university and the Japanese company signed an agreement last year to develop technology by hydrolysis method, which will churn out feed used for food processing.



Duong Tan Hien, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, vowed all possible support to the firm to build the plant in January 2020.-VNA