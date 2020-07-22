Business Vietnam, US to strengthen fishery law enforcement capacity The Directorate of Fisheries at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs at the US Department of State signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on July 22 in Hanoi on strengthening fishery law enforcement capacity.

Business Vietnam Energy Summit 2020: Looking for specific mechanisms for energy development The energy sector has grown into a large-scale industry with dynamic growth, but specific mechanisms are needed for the sector to develop further, heard the Vietnam Energy Summit 2020 which opened in Hanoi on July 22.

Business Large-scale wind power project planned in Binh Thuan Denmark’s Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) along with Asiapetro and Novasia Energy signed a memorandum of understanding with the Binh Thuan Provincial People’s Committee on July 22 to develop the 3.5GW La Gan wind power project off the coast of the south-central province – one of the first large-scale projects of its kind in Vietnam.

Business Various activities to be held for ASEAN businesses this year The Vietnam Business Summit 2020, themed “Digitalised Vietnam: Adaptability Towards Sustainable Development”, is to take place on November 12, a press conference in Hanoi on July 22 heard.