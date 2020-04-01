Health Two COVID-19 patients in Ninh Thuan now free of coronavirus Two men found to have contracted the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 after a trip to Malaysia have recovered, the General Hospital of the southern central province of Ninh Thuan announced on April 1 morning.

Health Ho Chi Minh City basically contains COVID-19 hotbeds Ho Chi Minh City's Health Department said the city has basically contained the local clusters of COVID-19, adding that the city recorded 49 COVID-19 infection cases as of 7pm on March 31, 11 of them fully recovered.

Health US vows to stand together with Vietnam in COVID-19 fight: Ambassador The US will stand together with Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19, said US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink in a clip posted on the embassy’s Facebook page on March 31.

Society Hanoi on first day implementing PM’s order on social distancing Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 31 issued a strict order on social distancing, starting April 1. On the first day of implementing the order, Hanoi’s streets are much more deserted than usual.