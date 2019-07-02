Representatives of Yaegaki and TMS Group at the signing of their MoU in Tokyo on July 1 (Photo: VNA)

– The Japanese company Yaegaki, Inc. is expected to invest 50 million USD in the Vietnamese-based TMS Group’s real estate projects under a cooperation memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two in Tokyo on July 1.Accordingly, TMS Group will provide Yaegaki with information on Vietnam’s property market, while Yaegaki will consider an initial investment of 50 million USD in TMS projects.Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Nguyen Viet Trung, Vice Chairman of TMS Group, said his company has over 10 years of experience in working with Japanese partners.He hoped the MoU will be implemented effectively.Lauding the potential of Vietnam’s real estate market, Kei Kuramochi, director of Yaegaki, unveiled that his company is considering collaboration opportunities with the Vietnamese firm to carry out projects in the market.Earlier, in April, TMS Group held a series of investment promotion events in Japan to seek partners for its property projects and introduce opportunities in the Vietnamese realty, health and high-tech agriculture markets.Established in 2004, TMS Group operates in various areas and has so far established representative offices nationwide, and a number of countries like Australia and Japan.-VNA