Japanese firms explore Ha Nam’s investment climate
Businesses of Japan’s Chiba prefecture joined a working session with the People’s Committee of the northern province of Ha Nam on November 20 to explore the province’s investment climate.
Vice Chairman of the Ha Nam provincial People’s Committee Truong Quoc Huy speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
At the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Truong Quoc Huy informed his guests that Japan is now the second largest foreign investor of Ha Nam, with nearly 100 projects in various fields, contributing to the local socio-economic development.
As Ha Nam regards Japanese firms as its main investment partner, the province has zoned off the Dong Van 3 supporting industrial park to attract more businesses from the country, he added.
Notably, the province has set up an office to support Japanese investors in administrative procedures.
In addition, the province boasts a huge workforce with cheap labour cost. It has carried out a project to train skilled human resources for Japanese firms.
Ha Nam is prioritising investment in high and eco-friendly technology, processing, manufacturing and supporting industry, health care services and education, Huy said.
In reply, General Director of Chiba’s Commerce, Industry and Labour Department Katsuaki Ishii said the delegation’s visit aims to explore investment climate in Vietnam and Ha Nam province in particular, adding that many businesses of Chiba prefecture hope to invest in the province in the coming time./.
