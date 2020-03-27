

Hanoi (VNA) - Eighty percent of Japanese firms operating in Thailand are suffering from falling sales and other adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey.



The Japanese Chamber of Commerce in Bangkok and the Japan External Trade Organisation's Bangkok office jointly conducted the survey from March 9 to 13 on 1,764 member firms, of which 552 responded.



Of the respondents, 175 said they fear a sales drop of more than 5 percent and 265 others said they are suffering from negative effects to some extent, the survey found.



According to the poll, 44 member firms said they are not experiencing adverse impacts from the virus while 14 firms replied they are having favorable effects.



In response to a multiple-answer question, 346 of the total respondents cited drops in sales due to a consumption slowdown in Thailand and 290 saw business opportunities lost due to the pandemic./.