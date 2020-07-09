World Indonesia’s economy forecast to contract 3.8 percent in Q2 Indonesia's economic growth in the second quarter of 2020 was projected to stay at the level of minus 3.8 percent or in the range between minus 3.5 percent and minus 5.1 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has said.

World Vietnam expects Japan to continue leading role in multilateral trading system Vietnam expects that Japan will continue to play a leading role in strengthening the multilateral trading system, facilitating trade and investment, and contributing to regional and global development and prosperity, said Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN, WTO and other international organisations in Geneva.

World Cambodia maps out new measures to revive economy The Cambodian Government has been devising new measures and strategies to revive the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Mekong - Japan Ministerial Conference discusses COVID-19 response Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh and Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu co-chaired the 13th Mekong - Japan Ministerial Conference on July 9, focusing on promoting cooperation between Mekong countries and Japan in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.