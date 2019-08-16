Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Major Japanese seasoning and food maker Ajinomoto Co. will build a new plant in Malaysia to meet growing demand for halal products.Ajinomoto's Malaysian arm, Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad, said it will invest 355 million ringgit (85 million USD) to construct the new plant at a halal food industrial park in the state of Negeri Sembilan, just south of the capital Kuala Lumpur.Construction is set to begin in October, and the new plant is scheduled for completion in March 2022.The new plant will manufacture its popular umami and other seasonings and products before launching new products.Ajinomoto has expanded its overseas seasoning production through plants in 16 countries, including the US, China, France, Nigeria, Brazil and Thailand.-VNA