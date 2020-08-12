Japanese Foreign Minister begins official visit to Singapore
Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu arrived in Singapore on August 12 for a three-day visit, becoming the first high-ranking official to make a trip to the city-state since border entry restrictions were put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu (Photo: AFP/VNA)
This is also Toshimitsu's first official visit to Singapore as Minister for Foreign Affairs.
According to a statement of the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and hold talks with his Singapore counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan.
The two sides are expected to discuss bilateral ties, measures to cope with COVID-19, and the resumption of cross-border travel between the two countries.
According to The Straits Times, the East Sea issue is also likely to be touched upon during the talks.
After his trip to Singapore, the Japanese minister will visit Malaysia on August 14 and 15./.