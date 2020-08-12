World Indonesia aims to produce coronavirus vaccine by mid-2021 Indonesian President Joko Widodo said over the last three months, the country has been developing a coronavirus vaccine with brand Merah Putih, which is hoped to be completed by mid-2021.

World Indonesia: Retail sales improve in June A survey by the Bank of Indonesia (BI) revealed that retail sales in the country improved in June, though it is still in a contractionary phase.

World Schools in Thailand, Cambodia to reopen soon Thailand’s Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC) August 11 sent a letter to all educational institutes nationwide, telling them they could resume teaching classes as normal from August 13.

World New coal-fired power plant in Cambodian national park commissioned The Royal Group, Cambodia’s biggest private firm of tycoon Kith Meng, has secured 168.8 hectares of land in Koh Kong’s Botum Sakor National Park under a leasing agreement to develop a 700 megawatt (mW) coal power plant, according to a government sub-decree.