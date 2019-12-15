Japanese friends thanked for support of Vietnam – Japan ties
The Vietnamese embassy in Tokyo hosted a banquet on December 13 to thank Japanese ministries, agencies, businesses and individuals for their support for Vietnam – Japan friendship over the past years.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam at the event (Photo: VNA)
Prominent among the Japanese guests were Minister of State for Science and Technology Policy Takemoto Naokazu, Governor of Yamanashi prefecture Nagasaki Kotaro, members of the House of Representatives Abe Toshiko and Aoyagi Yoichiro, member of the House of Councillors Katayama Satsuki and representatives from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO).
Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam highlighted remarkable milestones in Vietnam – Japan ties this year, including a working trip by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in June to attend the G20 Osaka Summit 2019.
He wished that the Vietnam – Japan ties will be lifted to a greater height during the Reiwa era of Japan.
Member of the House of Councillors Satsuki said the number of Vietnamese people in Japan has so far almost reached 370,000, reflecting the growing bilateral ties over the past years.
She also recalled her special feeling when wearing the traditional Vietnamese Ao dai for the first time during the Vietnam festival held in Tokyo in June 2019.
Lauding the prospects of bilateral ties, she said Japan’s new immigration law, which will expand the reception of foreign workers, including those from Vietnam, will facilitate the win-win cooperation between the two countries.
Governor of Yamanashi prefecture Kotaro said the locality is now home to over 1,100 Vietnamese people, which is a modest figure compared to the total number of Vietnamese living in Japan.
He wished that via locality-to-locality exchanges, more Vietnamese people will visit the prefecture, which is well-known for Mount Fuji, a symbol of Japan.
The event provided participants with a review of the development of bilateral ties via the screening of documentaries and photos, and treated them to traditional Vietnamese food./.
