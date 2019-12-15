Politics NA leader wraps up official visits to Russia, Belarus National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan arrived in Hanoi on December 15 morning, concluding official visits to Russia and Belarus from December 8 to 14.

Politics 75th anniversary of Vietnam’s People Army marked in Laos The Vietnamese Embassy and Defence Attaché Agency in Laos held a ceremony in Vientiane on December 13 to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the 30th All-People’s Defence Festival (December 22).

Politics Ukraine-Vietnam Friendship Association convenes eighth congress The eighth congress of the Ukraine-Vietnam Friendship Association was held in Kiev on December 12.

Politics Vietnam wants to sustain ASEAN resilience to global challenges Vietnam attaches much importance to its role as the ASEAN Chair 2020, and wishes to build a strong ASEAN Community which is resilient to regional and global challenges, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung has said.