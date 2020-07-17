Society Nearly 280 Vietnamese flown home from Russia, Belarus Nearly 280 Vietnamese citizens in Russia and Belarus were repatriated on a flight that landed at Van Don International Airport, the northern province of Quang Ninh, on July 17.

Society Repatriation ceremony of US servicemen’s remains takes place in Hanoi A repatriation ceremony of remains of US servicemen who died during the war in Vietnam was held at the US MIA Office in Hanoi on July 16.

Society Vietnamese sailors stranded in Malaysian waters to be repatriated soon The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested the Vietnam Maritime Administration to make every effort to soon bring home 12 Vietnamese sailors who have been stranded in Malaysian waters for about four months.

Society Investigation police agency files case on appropriation of classified documents The Investigation police agency under the Ministry of Public Security on July 16 issued a decision on starting a case of appropriation of classified documents under Article 337, the 2015 Penal Code, according to Major General To An Xo, the spokesperson of the ministry.