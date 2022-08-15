Japanese group helps Ninh Thuan train medical students
A medical vocational school in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan on August 15 signed an agreement with Japan’s Genki Group to enhance cooperation in training Vietnamese workforce in health care, social welfare and education.
Ninh Thuan (VNA) – A medical vocational school in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan on August 15 signed an agreement with Japan's Genki Group to enhance cooperation in training Vietnamese workforce in health care, social welfare and education.
Under the deal, the Ninh Thuan medical vocational school and Genki Group are committed to coordinating in events, programmes and projects on training, scientific research and technology transfer for the development of higher education.
Together the two sides will explore and carry out programmes and research projects on health care and social welfare; and provide training and apprenticeship opportunities for Vietnamese students.
Genki Group will offer free training courses in Japan for students from the Ninh Thuan medical vocational school, enabling them to gain access to advanced technology and expertise and improve their professional skills. The Vietnamese students will also be given job opportunities in Genki Group.
The cooperation also aims to boost academic and experience exchange between lecturers of the two sides.
Genki pledged to send lecturers of the Ninh Thuan school to Japan for training under a Japanese national programme in one or two years.
This October, the Japanese corporation plans to launch a vocational establishment in Ho Chi Minh City, where some 60 female students aged 18 – 25 will receive medical training./.