Mikazuki Hotel Group of Japan holds a groundbreaking ceremony on January 15 for an overpass in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Mikazuki Hotel Group of Japan held a groundbreaking ceremony on January 15 for an overpass connecting the Da Nang Mikazuki entertainment complex and the beach across Nguyen Tat Thanh street in the central city of Da Nang.

With a total investment of 42 billion VND (nearly 1.8 million USD), the bridge measures more than 140 metres in length and stands 11 metres high, and is designed in the modern Japanese architectural style.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of Hotel Mikazuki Group Odaka Yoshimune said the pedestrian bridge will allow locals to safely reach beach and enjoy the beautiful landscape of the locality.

Vice Chairman of the city’s People’s Committee Le Quang Nam said 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties, and the work will be a great testament to the friendly diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The construction of the bridge is expected to be completed on May 30, 2023.

Currently, Japan is the leading foreign investor in the number of FDI projects in Da Nang with 222 projects and total investment capital of more than 1 billion USD./.