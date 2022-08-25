The vice president made the remark at the Vietnam-Japan trade and investment forum in Tokyo on August 24. The event was held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Embassy in Japan in coordination with the Japan External Trade Organisation and the ASEAN-Japan Centre.

Vice President Aoyama after Vietnam relaxed its entry restrictions last March, JETRO had received many requests regarding trading activities in Vietnam.

Aoyama cited a recent survey by JETRO showing that over 55% of Japanese companies want to expand their business in Vietnam in this and next year, the highest among Southeast Asian nations./.

