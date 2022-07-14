Japanese investors highly evaluate Hai Duong’s development potential
Shigetoshi Aoyama, Executive Vice President of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), has lauded the northern Vietnamese province of Hai Duong’s potential for development at a trade and promotion conference held in Tokyo on July 13.
At the event (Photo: VNA)Tokyo (VNA) – Shigetoshi Aoyama, Executive Vice President of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), has lauded the northern Vietnamese province of Hai Duong’s potential for development at a trade and promotion conference held in Tokyo on July 13.
The event, co-organised by the Hai Duong People’s Committee and the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, attracted the attendance of many businesses and investors from both countries.
According to Shigetoshi Aoyama, Japanese firms began investing in Hai Duong in 2000. The province now has large room to develop new-generation and high value added industries, he said.
Yasuhiro Nojima, general secretary of the Japan-Vietnam association, expressed his surprise at the province’s miraculous development pace in recent times. He affirmed that its growth potential remains tremendous.
Trieu The Hung, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, took the occasion to call for Japanese businesses to invest in Hai Duong and pledge to create the best possible conditions for them.
Talking with the Vietnam News Agency's resident reporters on the sidelines of the conference, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Quan said Japanese investors have operated effectively and successfully in Hai Duong and the local authorities have devised a roadmap to welcome more enterprises from the country.
Currently, Hai Duong, 57km to the west of the capital city of Hanoi and 45km to the east of the Hai Phong port city, has 11 industrial parks and 32 industrial clusters.
To date, the province has attracted 490 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects from 26 countries and territories, with their total registered capital exceeding 9 billion USD. Of them, Japan runs 60 projects worth nearly 1.5 billion USD, ranking second in the number of projects among foreign investors./.
To date, the province has attracted 490 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects from 26 countries and territories, with their total registered capital exceeding 9 billion USD. Of them, Japan runs 60 projects worth nearly 1.5 billion USD, ranking second in the number of projects among foreign investors./.