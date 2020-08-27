Japanese investors satisfied with investment conditions in Hung Yen: diplomat
Japanese enterprises operating at Hung Yen’s industrial park are pleased with favourable conditions they have received here, with many planning to expand their investment, according to Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio.
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Hung Yen (VNA) – Japanese enterprises operating at Hung Yen’s industrial park are pleased with favourable conditions they have received here, with many planning to expand their investment, according to Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio.
The diplomat made the remark at a meeting between working delegations of the Foreign Ministry and the embassy with authorities of the northern province on August 26 to promote investment cooperation between Japan and Hung Yen.
Hung Yen adjoins Hanoi and is located close to the capital’s Noi Bai international airport, as well as to the Hai Phong and Cai Lan ports.
At the meeting, Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung said the province has all conditions needed to serve all types of investment.
He expressed his hope that the embassy will inform more investors on the locality to boost related economic and cultural cooperation ties.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Phong stated Japan investors in Hung Yen are highly valued for their investment scale, production technologies, environmental protection efforts, and tax payment.
Currently, Japan is the biggest foreign investor in the province with 166 projects worth over 3 billion USD.
For his part, Yamada Takio highlighted Hung Yen has favourable conditions for building factories, adding that in addition to big names like Panasonic, Toto, and Daikin, small Japanese firms also choose to invest in the locality.
Many of them operate at the local Thang Long 2 industrial park, he said, noting that the expansion of the park will help attract even more Japanese capital.
The diplomat took the occasion to list a number of difficulties in purchasing materials in Vietnam and seeking high-quality employees, then asked local authorities to promote linkages among firms and the development of support industry.
He also suggested Hung Yen boost the quality of high school education and the teaching of the Japanese language at school./.