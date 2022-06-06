Culture - Sports First pro mixed martial arts event to be held in Vietnam The 2022 Vietnam Lion Championship, a mixed martial arts (MMA) tournament, will lure the participation of local competitors as well as international fighters over the next six months, becoming the first professional MMA competition ever held in Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese cuisine showcased in Czech Republic A festival to introduce the food and cultures of various countries has taken place in Prague, the Czech Republic, with the participation of 50 foreign embassies and diplomatic agencies, including Vietnam.

Culture - Sports AFC lauds U23 Vietnam’s brave performance against defending champions RoK Vietnam fought back from a goal down to hold the Republic of Korea (RoK) 1-1 in Group C of the ongoing AFC U23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 on June 5, meaning that the defending champions were denied of the opportunity to seal their berth in the knockout stage with a match to spare while Vietnam, runners-up in 2018, are still very much in the race to advance.