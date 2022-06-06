Japanese Kokeshi dolls go on show in Hanoi
An exhibition promoting Japan’s Kokeshi Wooden Dolls is opening at the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Hanoi, offering visitors the chance to explore Japanese culture and the country’s doll making craft.
Four Kokeshi dolls wearing Vietnamese costumes on display at the exhibition. (Photo: nhandan.vn)
Kokeshi is a type of wooden doll that originates from the Tohoku region of Japan.
On display are 37 wooden items belonging to two types of Kokeshi dolls: traditional and modern Kokeshi. Five of them are special gifts specifically for Vietnam that were created by 71-year-old Japanese artisan Abo Muchihide, reported the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).
The exhibition, jointly organised by the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam and the Tsugaru Kokeshi Doll Museum, lasts until June 26.
The Tsugaru Kokeshi Doll Museum was founded in April, 1988, in Kuroishi city of Aomori Prefecture in Japan. The exhibits in Hanoi were all selected from about 4,000 samples taken from the museum./.