Japanese, Malaysian defence chiefs discuss regional issues
Japanese Defence Minister Kishi Nobuo and his Malaysian counterpart Dato' Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob expressed their deep concerns over the current situation in Myanmar and affirmed their intent to cooperate closely in the matter during their online meeting on April 15.
Kishi showed their serious concerns over a Chinese law that authorises its coast guards to use weapons, and underscored the requirement to uphold and reinforce the Free and Open Indo-Pacific.
Both sides reaffirmed the critical need to observe international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
During the meeting, Kishi condemned the launching of ballistic missiles by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea last month, broadcaster NHK quoted sources from Japan’s Defence Ministry as saying.
The move violates UN Security Council resolutions, Kishi said, adding that they pose a serious challenge to the international community as a whole./.