World Phnom Penh authorities vow to ensure food supply during lockdown Governor of Phnom Penh Khuong Sreng said on April 15 that if the COVID-19 transmission rate remains high, the lockdown could be extended.

World Vietnam voices concerns over escalating violence in Yemen Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the UN, joined other speakers in voicing concerns about military escalations and cross-border fighting in Yemen, while attending a videoconference of the UN Security Council on April 15.

World ASEAN, Russia look to further deepen strategic partnership 2021 is considered an important time for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Russia to review their achievements in cooperation and determine related goals in the time to come, towards further deepening the strategic partnership.

World Hundreds of vehicles attempt to enter Cambodia’s Phnom Penh despite lockdown Despite the widely publicised lockdown now in effect in Phnom Penh and Takhmao city of Cambodia, hundreds of cars and motorbikes are attempting to cross the closed Chroy Changva Bridge – also known as the Cambodian-Japanese Friendship Bridge – on April 15 morning.