Headquarters of Kyocera Vietnam in Hung Yen province (Source: global.kyocera.com)

– The Japanese-based conglomerate Kyocera group considers Vietnam as one of its two most important production hubs in Asia and plans to expand its operation in the market, affirmed Yasunobu Sanda who oversees the company Japanese and Asian sections.In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Sanda said the company has chosen Vietnam for its stable socio-political environment as well as abundant and hard-working workforce.He stated these Vietnamese facilities will play a vital role in helping Kyocera push its revenue to 2 – 3 trillion JPY (18.5 – 27.7 billion USD) in the future.In 2011, Kyocera invested 320 million USD in building production facilities making electrical components and printing devices in Vietnam. Since then, it has expanded the production scale annually.As scheduled, 12 outstanding Vietnamese students will visit Japan this month to attend a cultural exchange hosted by the group.-VNA