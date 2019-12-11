

Commander of the Vietnamese navy Vice Admiral Pham Hoai Nam (right) and Chief of Staff of the Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (MSDF) Admiral Yamamura Hiroshi . (Photo: qdnd.vn)



Hanoi (VNA) – Commander of the Vietnamese navy Vice Admiral Pham Hoai Nam held talks with Chief of Staff of the Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (MSDF) Admiral Yamamura Hiroshi in Hanoi on December 10.

Vice Admiral Nam told his guest that the traditional relations between Vietnam and Japan provide a firm foundation for the two navies to develop their friendship.

Admiral Yamamura said this is his first trip to Vietnam after he took the position of Chief of Staff of the Japanese MSDF in April this year. He thanked Vietnam for facilitating visits by Japanese ships and aircraft to Vietnam.

The Japanese navy commander wished Vietnam success in hosting and organizing external defence activities during 2020 when it chairs the ASEAN, adding that the MSDF will send ships and officers to attend those activities.

In the framework of the visit, Admiral Yamamura will attend a workshop jointly held by the two navies in the central city of Da Nang. Two ships of the MSDF will also visit Da Nang on this occasion./.