World Philippines approves emergency use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the emergency use authorisation for American drug maker Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, FDA Director General Enrique Domingo said on May 5.

World Thailand promotes geographical indication registration abroad Thailand is quickening the registration of geographical indication (GI) for its products in four countries to prevent foreign sellers from claiming they make the products, with the hope to increase Thai exports during the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

World Vietnam backs reconciliation, economic development efforts in Bosnia-Herzegovina Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, voiced Vietnam’s support for reconciliation and economic development efforts in Bosnia and Herzegovina when addressing a regular debate of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the situation in Bosnia-Herzegovina on May 4.

World Vietnam, Australia cooperate in UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan Australia has supported Vietnam’s third rotation for the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), airlifting Vietnamese defence members and equipment back to the home country, a move to consolidate the two countries’ bilateral ties.