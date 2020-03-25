Politics PM calls for youth’s stronger engagement in COVID-19 fight Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged the youth to engage more strongly in the fight against the COVID-19 while speaking at a working session with the Secretariat of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee in Hanoi on March 25, one day ahead of the union’s founding anniversary.

Politics Japanese ambassador bids farewell to Vietnamese PM Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received outgoing Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Umeda Kunio in Hanoi on March 24, highlighting the two countries’ stronger relations during the diplomat’s tenure.

Politics Prime Minister orders check of all entrants into Vietnam since March 8 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered a thorough review of all entrants - Vietnamese and foreigners - into Vietnam since March 8 to discover COVID-19 infection cases and prevent community spread.

Politics Meeting reviews performance of Party resolution on social policies Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting in Hanoi on March 24 to review the implementation of the Resolution on several social policy issues for the 2012-2020 period adopted by the fifth plenum of the 11th Party Central Committee.