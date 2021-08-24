Japanese people cheer on Vietnam's ParaGames athletes
Vietnamese athletes with disabilities have received enthusiastic support from the mayor and residents of Kokubunji city, Tokyo - one of the "host towns" of the Vietnamese delegation at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.
Located in the west of Tokyo, Kokubunji is one of the "host cities" of Vietnam at both the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.
The Tokyo Paralympics is to be held from August 24 to September 5 with the participation of 4,400 athletes from 160 countries and territories around the world.
The Vietnamese athletes will compete in three sports - weightlifting, swimming, and athletics./.