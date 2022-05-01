World Malaysia’s shooting team aims for satisfying results at SEA Games 31 Marksman Johnathan Wong is confident that the Malaysian national shooting team can achieve better results at the coming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) after a comprehensive training, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) reported.

ASEAN Vietnamese ambassador pays working visit to Brazilian state Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Pham Thi Kim Hoa paid a working visit to Amazonas state on April 25-28, in the framework of the working programme of the ASEAN Committee in Brazil (ACB).

World Japanese gov’t attaches great importance to ties with Vietnam: expert Prof. Dr. Oba Mie from Kanagawa University has highlighted the importance the Japanese Government attaches to relations with Vietnam ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio’s tour of Indonesia (April 29 - 30), Vietnam (April 30 - May 1), and Thailand (May 1 - 2).