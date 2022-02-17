World Malaysia-Singapore vaccinated travel programme lane restored at full capacity The Transport Ministry of Malaysia said ticket sales for both the land and air Malaysia-Singapore Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) have been allowed to with immediate effect.

World Indonesia accelerates energy transition roadmap implementation A senior Indonesian official has reaffirmed the country’s commitment in implementing an energy transition roadmap during a meeting with Managing Director for Operations Axel van Trotsenburg and Vice President for East Asia and the Pacific Manuela Ferro of the World Bank on February 16.

ASEAN ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Retreat opens The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (AMMR) took place both in person and via videoconference in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on February 17 to discuss issues such as COVID-19, economic recovery and relations with dialogue partners.

World Thailand speeds up free trade agreement negotiations The Trade Negotiations Department of Thailand targets concluding the negotiation framework on a free trade agreement (FTA) with the EU this year and wrapping up FTA negotiations with Turkey and Pakistan.