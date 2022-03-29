Entitled “Son Goal’, the manga book is illustrated by Japanese artist Baba Tamio.

Aoyagi Masayuki, Publishing Director at Kadokawa, said that with the support of the Kim Dong Publishing House in Vietnam, the Japanese publisher is developing the manga series in the hope of helping children in the two countries find joy in sport and learn more about teamwork.

The publisher wants to present 1,000 books to Vietnamese children through the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan.

Representing the Vietnam Football Federation in Japan, Nguyen Vo Huyen Duong, who connected Kadokawa with Vietnamese partners, said “Son Goal” will be on bookshelves around Vietnam in May.

Famous landscapes in Vietnam featured in the series, such as Dragon Bridge and My Khe Beach, are hoped to help foreigners, including Japanese, learn more about Vietnam and its people./.

VNA