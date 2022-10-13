World Foreign media on Vietnam’s success in renewal process Vietnam is one of the countries that are successful in hunger eradication and poverty alleviation, achieving many economic achievements thanks to the application of private property rights and free-market reforms, according to an article posted on US’s news website washingtonexaminer.com on October 11.

World Thailand looks to become international medical hub Thailand has been implementing a strategic plan to establish itself as an international medical hub.

World Indonesia's SOEs asked to aid home-grown start-ups Indonesian President Joko Joko Widodo has asked state-owned enterprises (SOEs) along with their venture-capital arms to be more involved in aiding home-grown start-ups, hoping it can boost the country’s digital economic resilience amid the highly competitive tech-firm market.

World Indonesia considered bright spot of global economy Indonesia is a bright spot of the global economy amid risks of economic contraction facing many countries in 2022, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva has said.