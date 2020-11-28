Japanese retailer MUJI to open flagship store in Vietnam
MUJI's flagship store in Parkson Saigontourist Plaza Shopping Center in HCM City's district 1 which is the first in Vietnam. — Photo Courtesy of the MUJI)
HCM City (VNA) - MUJI, the renowned Japanese home-and lifestyle-goods company, opened its first store in Vietnam at the Parkson Saigontourist Plaza Shopping Centre in HCM City's District 1, on November 27.
With an area of more than 2,000 sq.m, it will be its largest store in Southeast Asia.
As a flagship store, it will have features such as a coffee counter serving a selection of fine teas, coffees, pastries, and Japanese confectionery.
Among the products it will sell are natural honey and unique local products from the Co Tu Ethnic Minority Cooperative in central Quang Nam province's Nam Giang district./.