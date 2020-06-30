Society Inland waterway accidents at alarming level: Committee The number of deaths due to inland waterway traffic accidents in the first half of this year nearly doubled the figure of the same period last year.

Society Vietnam among recipients of RoK’s ODA to fight COVID-19 Vietnam will be among the developing countries to receive official development assistance (ODA) totaling 36 billion won (nearly 30 million USD) this year from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to fight COVID-19 and accelerate their sustainable development, according to the RoK’s Foreign Ministry.

Society US-funded conservation project of Ho Dynasty Citadel completed A ceremony to announce the completion of the restoration project of the southern gate of the Ho Dynasty Citadel in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa, which was funded by the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP), took place at the World Cultural Heritage site on June 29.