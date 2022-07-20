Business Vietnam's IT revenues up 18% in H1 Revenues from Vietnam's information technology (IT) sector in the first six months of 2022 were estimated at 72.5 billion USD, up 17.8% year on year, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Business Electrical equipment & energy saving technology exhibitions open in HCM City The Vietnamese International Electrical Technology and Equipment Exhibition (Vietnam ETE 2022) and the International Exhibition on Products, Technologies of Energy Saving & Green Power 2022 (Enertec Expo 2022) simultaneously kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on July 20.

Business Consultation session to give advice on durian exports The Vietnam Trade promotion Agency (VIETRADE) and the authorities of Dak Lak, which houses large durian plantation in the Central Highland, will run a hybrid consultation in exporting Vietnamese durians on July 22 to field queries from interested firms.

Business Vietnam eyes to expand coffee exports to Africa The Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and Vietnamese trade offices in Africa will jointly organise a session to give consultations to domestic businesses on exporting coffee to the African market.