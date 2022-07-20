Japanese Tokyu group invests in 1 trillion VND resort in Ba Ria-Vung Tau
At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Vietnamese realty developer Danh Khoi Group and Japanese conglomerate Tokyu Group on July 20 signed a comprehensive cooperation deal in developing The Meraki high-end resort project in the Mekong Delta province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau.
Valued at over 1 trillion VND (42.7 million USD), the project is part of the Aria Vung Tau resort complex in the Chi Linh urban area in the popular beach city of Vung Tau.
The two groups are conducting research and coming up with ideas for their project, which is forming in the context of demand for tourism and healthcare is bouncing back after COVID-19.
According to Nguyen Huu Quang, vice general director of Dan Khoi Group, said The Meraki spans 3,038 sq.m and features a tower having 29 floors, two basements and a rooftop.
Oh Dong Kun, a representative director of Tokyu Group in Vietnam, said the joint venture with Danh Khoi – which has great experience and potential in resort investment and development in coastal cities – will be the driving force for Tokyu to expand new projects in Vietnam that is considered to have the most vibrant real estate market in the region.
Watanabe Nobuhiro, Japanese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, said the win-win cooperation lays foundation for the sides’ future joint works.
In Japan, Tokyu is famous for its large urban construction in Tokyo’s suburbs. Since 2012, the group, via a joint venture with the Vietnamese Investment and Industrial Development Corporation Becamex, has implemented a series of projects in the southern province of Binh Duong, including the 1.2 billion USD Tokyu urban area./.