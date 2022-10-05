Business Reference exchange rate drops 6 VND on October 5 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,417 VND/USD on October 5, down 6 VND from the previous day.

Business Sustainability key to cotton production growth: Experts Sustainable cotton production will drive continuous improvement of the garment and textile industry's key indicators for sustainable development, according to experts.

Business ST24, ST25 rice trademarks protected in Australia Australian Intellectual Property (IP Australia) has officially issued trademark protection certificates to three brands of ST24 and ST24 rice produced by Ho Quang Tri Private Enterprise.