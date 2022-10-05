Japanese top retailer notices better quality, supply of Vietnamese products
At the Vietnamese Product Exhibition Week 2022 (Source: vneconomy.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The quality and supply of Vietnamese products have been improved over years, said Takao Kazaoka, deputy general director in charge of purchasing at AEON Vietnam, a branch of the Japanese conglomerate AEON Group.
Takao was quoted by the Cong Thuong (Industry and Trade) newspaper as saying so while talking about a recent week-long showcase of Vietnamese products in the AEON chain. He said the improvement can be seen in the increasing number of suppliers and products selected for display since the first exhibition to date.
First held in 2018, the annual Vietnamese Product Exhibition Week offers opportunities for Vietnamese firms to have their goods placed on AEON shelves domestically and internationally. It is co-organised by the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of Ho Chi Minh City (ITPC) and the AEON Vietnam Co. Ltd.
At this year’s edition that lasts from September 27 to October 2 at the AEON shopping mall in Ho Chi Minh City, more than 200 Vietnamese enterprises met representatives of the chain to study the possibility of introducing their products to its system of shopping malls in Vietnam and abroad.
The organising board, meanwhile, selected 36 enterprises to exhibit 374 processed foods and agricultural products, including rice, fruits and vegetables, and organic items.
Currently, about 2,000 Vietnamese firms are supplying goods for AEON outlets, of them over 100 enterprises have been connected with AEON via the similar events in recent years./.