Business Mekong Delta develops 1 million ha of low-emission high-quality rice The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in collaboration with the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on December 12 held a ceremony to launch a project on developing 1 million hectares of high-quality, low-emission rice linked with green growth in the Mekong Delta region by 2030.

Business Shrimp sector expected to grow sustainably Participants at a conference in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau on December 11 looked into the development of the shrimp sector and solutions to ensure its sustainability.

Business Vietnam Rice Industry Association makes debut The Vietnam Rice Industry Association (VIETRISA) made its debut at its first congress for the 2023 - 2028 tenure held in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on December 11.

Business Meet Singapore 2023 held in Binh Duong A dialogue with Singaporean firms and “Meet Singapore 2023” took place in the southern province of Binh Duong on December 11.