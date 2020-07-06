Japanese-style onsen in Quang Ninh province
Yoko Onsen is a complex of baths, spa, accommodation and restaurant. It is inspired by Japanese architecture (Photo: Vietnam+)
The onsen is located in Quang Hanh ward, Cam Pha city, Quang Ninh province (Photo: Vietnam+)
Yoko Onsen looks exactly the same to those in Japan (Photo: Vietnam+)
Here, visitors could experience various services, such as hot-spring bathing, sauna, etc., both private and public (Photo: Vietnam+)
The onsen is run by a Japanese expert with 17-year experience (Photo: Vietnam+)
Those who are in love with onsens could now experience the Japanese-style hot-spring bathing without costing a large amount of money on traveling (Photo: Vietnam+)
The onsen complex is inspired by Japanese architecture (Photo: Vietnam+)
Wooden villas in Japanese architecture by a bonsai garden (Photo: Vietnam+)
It is an ideal hideaway for those who are into tranquility (Photo: Vietnam+)
Taking bath in hot springs is good for health (Photo: Vietnam+)
Taking bath in hot springs is proved to help reduce stress (Photo: Vietnam+)
The onsen has something for everyone, especially couples and families (Photo: Vietnam+)
Spring, autumn and winter are perfect for experience hot-spring bathing (Photo: Vietnam+)
Large sauna in Yoko Onsen Quang Hanh (Photo: Vietnam+)
Yoko Onsen Quang Hanh is expected to be a new tourist attraction in Quang Ninh province (Photo: Vietnam+)